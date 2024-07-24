OBITUARY: Robert Eugene Carr Sr.

Robert Eugene Carr, Sr., age 66, of Lexington, Tennessee, formerly of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2024 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon, Tennessee.

Mr. Carr was the son of the late Haskell and Nancy Katherine Smith Carr.

Mr. Carr was a member of New Beginnings Church of Rockvale and had worked at Tennessee Building Products, Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, Goodwill Industries and Rutherford County Waste Management. His favorite thing to do in the whole world was go fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Bain Carr; sons, Robert Eugene “Bubba” Carr, Jr, and his wife, Paula and Daniel Lee Carr; daughter, Nancy Irish; grandchildren, Jace Irish, Bentley Vest, Blake Carr, Alyssa Vest and Journey Irish; several great-grandchildren; and sisters, Maggie Hamm and her husband Marvin, Alice Hall and Mitzie White and her husband Howard.

He was preceded by siblings, Janie Maynard, Red Carr, Zina Carr, Richard Carr and Hubert Carr.

Service to celebrate Robert will be at Two O’clock the afternoon of Thursday, July 25, 2024 at Roselawn Funeral Home with Pastor Roy Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will also be on Thursday, July 25, 2024 from Twelve noon till Two O’clock at Roselawn Funeral Home. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

