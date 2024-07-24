OBITUARY: Laurie Walton Crowder

Laurie Walton Crowder, age 77, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mary Walton; husband, Robert Boyce Crowder; and brothers, Judge Jim Walton and Ron Walton.

She is survived by her son, Frank Lansing Crowder and his wife Ashley; sister-in-law, Janice Walton; along with several nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Ms. Laurie was a member of North Boulevard Church of Christ West and served in the Luke Ladies group. She had a master’s degree in education and dedicated over 30 years to Murfreesboro City Schools. Though she retired from administration and human resources, her true passion was in special education. Laurie was the social butterfly of the family. She was outgoing, vibrant, crafty, and had the best humor. She also enjoyed her coffee quiet time in the morning where she got to birdwatch with her beloved four-legged companion, Toby.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, July 25, 2024 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Friday, July 26, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice.

