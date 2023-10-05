OBITUARY: Robert Andrew Law

Robert Andrew Law, age 58 of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away on Monday, October 2, 2023.

He was a native of Arkansas and had lived most of his life in Rutherford County.

Mr. Law was preceded in death by his parents, Darrell Wayne Hollingshead, and Virginia Sue Puckett Hollingshead.

He is survived by his daughters, Francie Law and Elizabeth Kiser, three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter: siblings, Glenn (Theresa) Hollingshead, Mike (Melissa) Hollingshead, Cindy Puckett, Dearl (Martha) Wayne Hollingshead.

Celebration of life service will be at 5:00 PM Tuesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Visitation will be after 3:00 PM Tuesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com

