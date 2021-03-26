Mrs. Richie Kidd, age 93 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on March 25, 2021. She was born in Winchester, TN to the late Jesse M. Jones and Eliza Jane Freeland Jones. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Jackson Kidd, Jr., and brothers, Bill Jones and Finis Jones.

Mrs. Kidd enjoyed gospel music and working crossword puzzles. She was a wonderful cook and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Mrs. Kidd is survived by her sons, Mike Kidd and wife Teresa and Don Kidd and wife Tammy; grandchildren, Christopher Kidd and wife La, Angela Kidd, and Andy Kidd; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Jones and Betty Kidd; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery at 2:00 PM. Chris Warren will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Kidd’s memory to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church or the American Heart Association.

www.woodfinchapel.com