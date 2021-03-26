Rachel Michelle Hayes, age 47 of Smyrna. She was native of Mobile AL. and was preceded in death by her by daughter, Toni Nicole Hayes; mother, Sharron Chattam Riley; sister, Sherry Turner.

Mrs. Hayes was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband Brian Hayes; children, Kirstyn Autrey and husband Blake, and Cody Hayes and wife Rebekah grandchild; Scarlett Rae Autrey; father, Johnny Ray Cooper.

Visitation will be Sunday 12Noon until 2:00PM with a celebration of life service at 2:00PM Sunday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A private family service will be held in Mobile AL at later date. www.woodfinchapel.com