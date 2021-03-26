Annelise “Lise” Earwood, beloved mother, wife, sister, and daughter passed away on Saturday, March 20th, 2021 from Covid-19 at the age of 54. She was a native of Seguin, Texas and moved to the Nashville area in 2000.

Her sweet mother, Nancy Bittrich (Murfreesboro, TN), passed away three years earlier after a 10-year battle with cancer.

Lise is survived by her father, Dr. Louis Bittrich (Murfreesboro, TN), brother, Stephen Bittrich (Austin, TX), husband, Josh Earwood (Murfreesboro, TN), and three children, Parker Earwood (21, Murfreesboro), Jessie Earwood (18, Murfreesboro), and Kai Earwood (12, Murfreesboro).

She attended Seguin High School in Texas and earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas Lutheran College.

Lise lead a life full of varied adventures – from trying her hand as a production assistant in the movie business in California, to management training in the food service industry, and she finally came “home” to the profession where her parents both found their calling – teaching.

While living in California and looking for a change of scenery, she was coaxed by her parents, who had retired to Tennessee, to give the Nashville area a try. She moved when she was hired to teach elementary school in Franklin, and around that time she met the love of her life, Josh Earwood, at a Predators hockey game. They married 6 months later.

In her career she eventually found her way to TEIS, Tennessee’s Early Intervention System. She went into homes that had special needs kids and worked with the parents and children to “support families in helping their child’s development.” Eventually she moved up and became a trainer to the teachers who go into homes to work with these same children.

With full-time work and mom duties, she somehow found time to earn her masters degree later in life from Tennessee State University, and she was ultimately promoted by TEIS to supervise both trainers and in-home teachers.

She would most likely claim her true calling, however, was mom to her three kids, whom she adored.

Cremation arrangements have been made with services to be held at a later date.

