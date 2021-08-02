Obituary for Rebekah Nichole Thorpe

On July 29th Rebekah Nichole Thorpe, 24, of Smyrna, TN, was taken from us too soon.

Rebekah was born in Nashville TN to Ryan Thorpe and Sarah Musgraves on May 2nd, 1997. She graduated from Smyrna High School in 2015.

Rebekah was well known for her irresistible smile and sense of humor. To know her was to love her. She enjoyed spending time with the people she loved and made the most of every moment. She was ridiculously good looking. Rebekah filled our hearts with wonderful memories that we will forever cherish.

Rebekah is preceded in death by, her grandparents, Anne and James Thorpe, and her uncle Eric Thorpe.

Rebekah is survived by; her parents Ryan (Charlene) Thorpe and Sarah (Rodney) Musgraves, her siblings, Nathaniel Thorpe, Nehemiah, Elizabeth, Shiloh and Megan Musgraves, James Hailey, IV and Laila Hailey, grandparents Olin and JoAnn Prescott, Aunts and Uncles, Lisa (Josh) Bell, Kim (Ricky) Maggart and Javan Prescott.

Visitation will be 4-8:00 PM on Monday August 2nd at Williamson Memorial. Funeral services will be held 11AM on Tuesday, August 3rd at Williamson Memorial with Jim Taylor officiating.

The family of Rebekah wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the entire medical team at St. Thomas Hospital in Murfreesboro.


