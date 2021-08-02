Cynthia L. Bess, born on June 17th, 1952, passed away peacefully on the evening of July 28th, 2021 at Adams Place in Murfreesboro, Tennessee at the age of 69. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia, Cynthia was a RN for many years serving the community. She was a loving member at Church of the Redeemer in Shelbyville, TN.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John M McDougal and Doris Linn; spouse, David Bess; and sister, Barb Gallimore.

She is survived by her daughter, Stacey (Max) Johns; granddaughter, Aida Mercer; sisters, Terry (Butch) Willard and Judy (Pam) MacDougall; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service for Cynthia will be held on Saturday, August 7th, 2021 from 12:00PM until 1:00 PM with a chapel service beginning at 1:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro.

Due to recent Covid developments, there will not be a reception after the service. If masks are needed, they will be available at Woodfin Chapel.