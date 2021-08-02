Lynn Miller

Lynn Morey Craig Miller passed away peacefully at The Villages of Murfreesboro, on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Lynn was born July 27, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan. She was the only child of John and Elizabeth Craig. As a child she loved to read, play school, and spend time with her family.

A Funeral Mass will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Father Mark Sappenfield will officiate. A graveside service will be Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery.

Her love for reading and school continued into adulthood, leading her to a lifetime of learning and a dedication to educating children.  She received her bachelors, masters, and EDS from MTSU. She worked for Murfreesboro City Schools for 38 years. During her tenure, she taught elementary school, was a reading specialist, Title 1 Director, and retired as principal of Bradley Elementary in 2003.

Lynn was a truly a selfless person, putting her family, friends, and others before herself.  She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She doted on her family and was happiest when she was with her grandchildren.

Lynn is survived by her husband, David; her children, Kim (Glen) Stewart, Craig (Jackie) Miller; and grandchildren, Jonathan, Lauren (Jake), Keegan, Madelyn, and Nicholas.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, or St. Rose of Lima Catholic School.

Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here