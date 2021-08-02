Lynn Morey Craig Miller passed away peacefully at The Villages of Murfreesboro, on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Lynn was born July 27, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan. She was the only child of John and Elizabeth Craig. As a child she loved to read, play school, and spend time with her family.

A Funeral Mass will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Father Mark Sappenfield will officiate. A graveside service will be Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery.

Her love for reading and school continued into adulthood, leading her to a lifetime of learning and a dedication to educating children. She received her bachelors, masters, and EDS from MTSU. She worked for Murfreesboro City Schools for 38 years. During her tenure, she taught elementary school, was a reading specialist, Title 1 Director, and retired as principal of Bradley Elementary in 2003.

Lynn was a truly a selfless person, putting her family, friends, and others before herself. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She doted on her family and was happiest when she was with her grandchildren.

Lynn is survived by her husband, David; her children, Kim (Glen) Stewart, Craig (Jackie) Miller; and grandchildren, Jonathan, Lauren (Jake), Keegan, Madelyn, and Nicholas.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, or St. Rose of Lima Catholic School.

Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.