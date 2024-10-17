OBITUARY: Patricia A. O’Leary

Patricia A. O’Leary, age 75 of Murfreesboro passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

She was a native of Steubenville, Ohio and was preceded in death by her parents, John Paul O’Leary, and Rita C. Andrews O’Leary.

Ms. O’Leary was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and taught Nursing at Middle Tennessee State University for many years. Her legacy of being an educator and being a mentor to many has helped shape the many Nurses in the Middle Tennessee area.

Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM Friday, October 18th at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church followed by an inurnment at Evergreen Cemetery.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

