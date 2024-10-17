OBITUARY: Patricia Ann Wright

Patricia Ann Wright, age 75, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on the evening of Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

She was the daughter of the late Jim and Grace Philpott Baldwin.

She was also preceded by her daughter, Anner Roberson; son, Gary Roberson and siblings, Charles Baldwin, Howard Baldwin, Buddy German, Carsey Baldwin, James Baldwin, Dot West, Peggy Judd, Mattie James and Belle Curtain.

She is survived by daughter, Donna Clark and fiance’ Keith Cone; grandchildren, Mark Hodge, Steven Painter, Clorice Gibbs, Heather Veasey, Morgan Roberson, Gary Roberson, Jr., Kaleb Cone and Kolen Cone; great-grandchildren, Haley Woodward, Summer Hodge, Leila Marie Woodward, Isaiah Veasey, Remi Gibbs, Gage Gibbs and Gunner Gibbs.

Patricia was a member of True Vine Baptist Church in Smyrna and was a longtime employee of Waldron Books.

Funeral Service to celebrate Patricia will be at Eleven O’clock the morning of Friday, October 18, 2024 at Roselawn Funeral Home with Brother Charlie Wright officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Carsey Baldwin, Jr, Mark Hodge, Keith Cone, Steven Painter, Bobby Pickle and Heather Veasey. Visitation with the family will also be on Friday, October 18, 2024 from Ten O’clock in the morning till the service begins at Eleven O’clock. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

