OBITUARY: Mitzi Fay Moore

Mitzi Fay Moore, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was a native of Stillwater, Oklahoma and served in the United States Air Force from 1970-1977 in Intelligence. She was an executive secretary for Machinery and Allied Products Institute, Washington, DC and National Security Agency at Ft. Meade, Maryland.

After her retirement in 2002 they moved to Murfreesboro in 2004. Her hobby was genealogy.

Mitzi was preceded in death by her parents, Merle Edmonds and Hazel Arnette Edmonds.

She is survived by her husband Stephen Horner Moore; and brothers, Wayne Edmonds and Jerry Edmonds.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

