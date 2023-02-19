From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in March 2023.

March 1

Wreck: Complete Season 1

30 Days Of Night (2007)

Anastasia (1997)

Anonymous (2011)

Another Earth (2011)

Armored (2009)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

At Any Price (2013)

Baby’s Day Out (1994)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Casa De Mi Padre (2012)

Commando (1985)

The Count Of Monte Cristo (2002)

Dangerous Beauty (1998)

The Departed (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Eyes Of My Mother (2016)

Firehouse Dog (2007)

Glory (1989)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Hitman (2007)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2010)

The Ides Of March (2011)

In Her Shoes (2005)

In The Cut (2003)

Just Go With It (2011)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Love And Basketball (2000)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Rio (2011)

The Shack (2017)

The Shape Of Water (2017)

Self/Less (2015)

Siberia (2018)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Son Of God (2014)

Takers (2010)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Third Person (2014)

The Town (2010)

Unstoppable (2010)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

The Wife (2018)

March 2

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 5

National Geographic Investigates: Guantanamo: Special Premiere

Bobby Flay: Special

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2

Next Exit (2022)

March 3

Gulmohar (2023)

Triangle of Sadness (2022)

Waiting… (2005)

March 6

History of the World, Part II: Four-Night Comedy Event

Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)

March 7

Rabbit Academy (2022)

March 8

Among the Shadows (2019)

March 9

Farmer Wants a Wife: Series Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Narco States Aftermath: Special Premiere

Cities of the Underworld: Complete Season 13

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 3

The Inhabitant (2022)

March 10

UnPrisoned: Complete Season 1

FX’s New York Times Presents: Sin Eater: Two-Part Documentary

Watcher (2022)

March 12

Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet LIVE: Livestream

March 13

On The Red Carpet After The Awards: Livestream

On The Red Carpet After Dark: Livestream

The Oscars

March 15

My Family: Series Premiere

Kids Diana Show Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

Love, Diana: Complete Season 1

Ryan’s World Specials: Complete Seasons 7-11

Bad Therapy (2020)

Bayou Caviar (2018)

Changeland (2019)

Flux Gourmet (2022)

In The Fade (2017)

Serena (2014)

Wetlands (2017)

You Laugh But It’s True (2011)

March 16

National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Guerilla Gold: Special Premiere

Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 2

Intervention: Complete Season 3

The Killing: Complete Season 1

The Private Voice of Hitler: Special

I Think We’re Alone Now (2018)

Official Competition (2021)

There There (2022)

March 17

Boston Strangler (2023)

Good Trouble: Season 5 Premiere

Rubikon (2022)

Summit Fever (2022)

March 20

Inu-Oh (2021)

March 22

Rūrangi: Complete Season 2

March 23

The Lesson is Murder: Complete Docuseries

Digging for the Truth: Complete Season 1

Call Jane (2022)

March 24

Up Here: Complete Season 1

The Estate (2022)

Philomena (2013)

March 26

FX’s Great Expectations: Two-Episode Series Premiere

March 28

Attack on Titan: Final Season, Part 2 (DUBBED)

March 29

Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 2

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED)

March 30

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 6

RapCaviar Presents: Complete Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 9

The Curse of Oak Island: Behind the Dig: Complete Season 6

” data-sheets-userformat=” ,"10":2,"11":0,"14": ,"15":"Calibri","16":18}”>Hunt (2022)

March 31