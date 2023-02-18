OBITUARY: Peggy Jean Henderson

Peggy Jean Henderson, age 86, of Murfreesboro passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, February 12th, 2023.

She was born on September 12th, 1936 to parents Clarence Charles and Edith May Nixon.

Peggy was a faithful Baptist. She spent her time being a loving wife, mother, and homemaker to her husband and children.

She is survived by her loving husband, William Henderson; children, Tim Henderson, Sherry Osinga, “Billy” William Henderson Jr., Tracy Niles; grandchildren, Timothy Anderson, Zachary Henderson, Trevor Henderson, Tanner Niles, Nate Niles; and great-grandchildren, Sara-Kate Anderson, Walker Anderson, and Olivia Anderson.

She is preceded by her parents, Clarence Nixon and Edith Nixon; siblings, James Nixon, Charles Nixon, Loy Nixon, Hayden Nixon, Sarah Nixon, Lee Nixon, and Shirley Nixon.

A Celebration of Life is going to be held for Peggy and her younger sister, Shirley, in March of 2023. Those dates will be updated closer to time. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

