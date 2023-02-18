OBITUARY: Catherine ‘Cat’ Smith

Catherine “Cat” Smith, age 86 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Born Catherine Irene Southern in Ridgeway, Virginia, affectionately nicknamed “Cat” grew up a sharecropper, but spent a majority of her life a few miles south in Rockingham County, North Carolina. There she raised a family while working full time sweeping floors at Burlington Industries for over 30 years.

Once the grandchildren came, she became “Granny Cat” and even went back to earn her High School Diploma in 1992, the same time as her oldest grandson. She took sole care of her husband at home during a lengthy battle with cancer, she loved him with all her heart.

Cat moved to Middle Tennessee in 1999 to be with her youngest son’s family. Granny Cat managed to be present and be a part of all her grandchildren’s lives across two states. She defeated breast cancer in 2001, with the goal to see her oldest great-granddaughter graduate from high school, which she succeeded.

Cat was known for her witty southern sayings in her thick Carolina accent, her love of pinto beans and hot sauce on everything, and her unique, contagious laugh.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her sons, Jerry “Hoss” Holt of Stoneville, NC, Tony Holt and his wife Debra of Murfreesboro, TN, and two step-sons; grandchildren, Katlyn Holt of Murfreesboro, TN, Spencer and Stad Smith both of Kentucky, and Ashley Brooks Doom of North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Doom of North Carolina, Jackson, Olivia, Asher and Walker Smith all of Kentucky; honorary great-grandson, Lincoln Warrick of Murfreesboro, TN; and a brother, James Southern of Ohio.

Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents, James Willie and Josie Nelson Southern; her husband, Perry Smith; brothers, Robert Glenn and Eugene Southern; and sisters, Blondie Mable Wright, and Betty Morrow.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at North Boulevard Church of Christ. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday following the visitation with Bro. Tony Holt officiating.

