John Mitchell Jacobs, age 80 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on December 16th, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Annabelle Jacobs; and brother, Retired Colonel Stanley Jacobs.

Mr. Jacobs is survived by his wife, Susan Hale Jacobs; children, Tammy (John) Garner of Woodbury, Johnny (MaryLee) Jacobs of Murfreesboro, and Tara (Ben) Gambill of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Ginger Donahoo, Tara Lowe, Tessa McGowan, Tyler Jacobs, Collin Jernigan, Taylor Jernigan, and Beckett Gambill; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dorris (Peggy) Jacobs of Lebanon, Jim (Roseanne) Jacobs, Linda Brandon, Dottie (Thomas) Caldwell, and Betty Rose all of Murfreesboro; and many nieces and nephews.

Mitchell, aka “Pa,” was a man who loved life. You never knew what would come out of his mouth, but one thing was for sure, you knew it was going to be funny. Always a man to speak his mind, he definitely did it his way. Those that knew him best knew that his heart was as big as his personality. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid fisherman and would go whenever he had a chance. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday December 19th, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with funeral services to follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.