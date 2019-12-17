Loisteen Kirkman, age 91 of Murfreesboro died Sunday December 15, 2019. A native of Herrrin IL, Mrs. Kirkman was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Kirkman, parents, Tandy Poole and Rose Ella Helms Poole. She taught English Literature at Middle Tennessee State University for 22 years in the English Department.

Mrs. Kirkman is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Michele Balliet) Kirkman, Abby (David) Weilmuenster, Jody (Barry) Kammerud; granddaughter, Jessica Kammerud.

In lieu of flowers the family request donation to Second Harvest Food Bank or Meals on Wheels.

Visitation will be 11:00AM-1:00PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be 1:30 PM Thursday at Milton Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com