OBITUARY: Mike Warner

Mike Warner, age 72 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at StoneCrest Medical Center.

He was a native of Nashville and a son of the late Ronald Coleman Warner and Sara Jean Boyd Warner.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Wilson and a brother, Dexter Warner.

Survivors include his wife of fifty-six years, Cynthia “Janie” Warner; sons, Bryan Warner and wife Stevi of Murfreesboro and Lou Warner and wife Jackie of Nolensville; grandchildren, Shelbie Chrisman and husband Mac, Camren Warner, Carter Warner, Joseph Warner and wife Bree, Autumn Warner, Kyle Neach, and Ryan Neach; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Rhett, Reed, and Janie Kate; siblings, Barbara Kelly and Lindsay Warner, both of Smyrna; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mike retired from Quality Control at Nissan, Smyrna in 2006 after 23 years of service. He was well known and loved in Smyrna and LaVergne by so many of the youth he influenced as a longtime coach for Smyrna Youth Baseball.

Visitation will be on Monday, February 5, 2024, from 4:00 until 8:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Tuesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Warner family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/