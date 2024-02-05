OBITUARY: Harry Fred Hendricks

Mr. Harry Fred Hendricks, age 83, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

He was born in Wyandotte, MI to the late Harry C. and Mildred Foster Hendricks.

Mr. Hendricks proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He then earned his associate degree from Detroit Institute of Technology. Mr. Hendricks worked for various chemical companies before working for Ford and then Nissan.

He enjoyed playing golf and watching his grandchildren play soccer and ice hockey. Mr. Hendricks enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren at the cottage that he and his wife built near Guthrie Lake, MI.

Mr. Hendricks is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce Hendricks; sons, David Hendricks and his wife Dara and Jeff Hendricks; grandchildren, Tyler Hendricks and Garon Hendricks; brothers, Richard Hendricks and his wife Marsha and Bob Hendricks and his wife Mary; and numerous nieces and nephews.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation at give.michealjfox.org.

Visitation with the family was Sunday, February 4, 2024 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Navy honors were rendered on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 5:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

