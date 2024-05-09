One Killed After Tornado Touches Down in Maury County

A tornado touched down in Maury County on the afternoon of Wednesday May 8, leaving one person dead and major damage throughout the area.

According to Maury County EMA, the tornado touched down around 5:45pm in the area of Blackburn Lane, Lee Road and Lucia Road. All side roads are currently closed and will remain closed indefinitely.

Officials conducted search rescues following the tornado around 6pm and located 12 people trapped in debris. One of those victims was later pronounced dead.

A secondary search will be conducted throughout Thursday. Maury County Animal Shelter has a contact for those missing pets or for those who find pets.

The storm caused power outages for around 3,000 households. Maury County Utilities Companies as well as Public Works are working to restore power and other utilities.

Maury County is accepting donations for the storm victims and their families. Donations of cash or check can be received at the Maury County Trustee’s Office- 1 Public Square, Columbia, Tn 38401 between 7am-4pm M-F. Donations can be received via debit/credit card using this link.

