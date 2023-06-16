OBITUARY: Marjorie ‘Margie’ Ann Travis

Mrs. Marjorie “Margie” Ann Travis, age 93, formerly of Smyrna, TN went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County, TN and daughter of the late James Earl and Rebecca Coleman Hayes.

Mrs. Travis was a 1948 graduate of Smyrna High School and 23-year employee of General Electric in Murfreesboro, TN. She was a faithful member of Jerusalem Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she served as Sunday School teacher, Congregation Care Coordinator, and Cumberland Presbyterian Women’s ministry.

Mrs. Travis is survived by her children, Steve Travis and his wife Verone of Monroe, LA, Randy Travis and his wife Priscilla, Susan Travis O’Hair and her husband Terry, and Beckie Travis Maddux and her husband Keith all of Smyrna, TN; seven grandchildren, Tiffany Travis, Lauren Barker and her husband Andrew, Travis Tipton and his wife Brittany, Zac Travis and his partner Hazel, Mackenzie Travis and her partner Justin, Hailey Terebinski and her husband Brent, and Hope Maddux; five great-grandchildren, Ashlynne Wells and her husband Lee, Liam Barker, Caitlin Barker, Ryan Tipton, and Katie Grace Tipton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Lee Donald Travis, and three brothers, Grady Hayes, Everett Hayes, and Robert “Buck” Hayes. She loved her family and friends dearly and cherished the time she spent with them.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Jerusalem Cumberland Presbyterian Church, c/o Mac Nolen, 831 Allen Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at The Bridge at Hickory Woods for their kindness and care shown to their mother. And also to Alive Hospice for their loving support, compassionate care, and respect given to their mother.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, June 19, 2023 from 9:30 am – 11:30 am at Jerusalem Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 19, 2023 at 11:30 am at Jerusalem Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

