Marilyn Sexton Wright, age 73, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020. A native of Huntsville, TN, she was the daughter of the late June and Geneva Jeffers Sexton. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Sexton.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Pam Pilote will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

She is survived by her loving husband, Wilson Wright; son, Kevin Kirkland; sisters, Vicky and Nikki Sexton; and much loving extened family.

Mrs. Wright was a member of Murfreesboro First Baptist Church. She was a retired Project Manager with Housing and Urban Development. Mrs. Wright enjoyed traveling and decorating her home. She especially loved playing the piano and did so with the First Baptist Senior Adult Choir.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Wright can be made to the Murfreesboro First Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.