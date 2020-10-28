Stuart Angus Maples III, age 83 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on October 25, 2020. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Stuart Angus Maples, Jr. and Orvalena Lannom Maples. Stuart was also preceded in death by his sister, Harriet Estes. Mr. Maples is survived by his wife of 46 years, Laurel Hale Maples; daughters, Julie Gallion and husband Morris, Hayley Clagg and husband Joe, and Jenna Polk and husband Joel; grandchildren, Maggie, Mitchell, and Elizabeth Gallion, Connor and Jacob Stuart Clagg, and Lynley, Caroline, and Ellison Polk; brother-in-law, Larry Estes; and a niece, Phairabe Estes.

Stuart graduated from Murfreesboro Central High School in 1955 and Middle Tennessee State College in 1959 with a degree in agriculture. He served in the Tennessee National Guard and spent the next 60 years farming his family farm. He loved seeing his snow white fields of cotton and his cotton was the last ginned in Rutherford County where it can now be seen at Cannonsburgh. He served as president of the Rutherford County Farm Bureau Board of Directors from 1993 to 1997 and on the board of the Rutherford Farmers Co-op. He was a devoted husband, father, Poppy to his grandchildren, and a faithful member of First Baptist Church and the Pathfinders Sunday school class.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, October 30, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will follow at 12:30PM at Evergreen Cemetery with Ken Polk and Pam Pilote officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Maples’ memory to First Baptist Church, Murfreesboro.