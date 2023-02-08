OBITUARY: Margie Berry

Margie Berry, age 82 of Rockvale, Tennessee passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023.

She had lived in La Vergne and was born in Ackerman, MS.

Mrs. Berry was preceded in death by her son, Morris “Ed” Berry, Jr, her parents, Leon Hayes Berryhill, Octavia Prewitt Berryhill; her brothers, James, Kenneth and Russell Berryhill.

She was a member of Windrow Church of Christ and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a retired Realtor and had worked many other jobs over the years.

Mrs. Berry is survived by her husband of 66 years, Morris Edwin Berry, Sr.; children, Karen Gipson and her husband Mike, Rick Berry, Bill Berry and his wife Tammy, Linda Barrett, Tammy Hoover and husband Robert; grandchildren, David Berry, Alisha Gallas, Ryan Berry, Anthony Gipson and wife Eva, Josh Gipson and wife Ambrea, Robert Gipson and wife Brooke, Eric Berry and wife Sarah, Kristen Born and husband Chad, Adam Berry and wife Yaasameen, Casey Conard, Shane Barrett and wife Chelsea, Katie Grandberry and husband Tarvis, Tommy Hoover; 19 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; daughter-n-law, Lyneen Berry Gann.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Glenn Garner officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery www.woodfinchapel.com

