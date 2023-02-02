OBITUARY: Mae Qualls Blansett

Mae Qualls Blansett, age 86 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Monday, January 31, 2023, at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro with her family by her side.

She was a native of Norfolk, Virginia and a daughter of the late Edwin and Pearl Hudgins Poole.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Blansett; two brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include a son, Lee (Belinda) Qualls of Murfreesboro; daughters, Kathy (Ray) Downs of Murfreesboro and Terry (Doug) Smotherman of Christiana; a sister, Nancy (Ronnie) Day of Springhill, FL; grandchildren, Christa (Jeff) Pope, Morgane Qualls, Michelle (Gary) Walters, Sean (Jessica) Downs, Angela (Cory Randles) Smotherman, Adam (Mackenzie) Smotherman; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, February 3, 2023, from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 11:00 am at St. Marks United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Jim Clardy officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Blansett can be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203 and St. Marks United Methodist Church, 1267 N. Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. An online guestbook is available for the Blansett family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

