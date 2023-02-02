OBITUARY: Larry Gifford Lee

Mr. Larry Gifford Lee, age 75, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Albert C. and Annie Louise Gifford Lee.

Mr. Lee proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. Lee worked at G.E. in a number of capacities before his retirement. He enjoyed playing his guitar and listening to gospel and country music. Mr. Lee loved to travel as long as he wasn’t doing the driving. He was a member of Assembly of Christ Church.

Mr. Lee is survived by his wife of 28 years, Fay Lee; children, Cheri Farris and her husband Steve of Oshkosh, NE and Mark Lee and his wife Angie of Murfreesboro; step-children, Steve Davis and his wife Sandy of Bell Buckle, TN and Stacy Lillard and her partner Robert Mintlow of Murfreesboro; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Dixie Lee, Albert Lee, Paula Boyd, John Lee, and Cathy Lowry; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Floyd Lane.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred Lee.

Visitation with the family was Wednesday, February 1, 2023 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 1:30 pm at Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

