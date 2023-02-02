OBITUARY: Lewis Weeks

Lewis Weeks, age 86 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

He was a native of Rutherford Co. and was preceded in death by his wife Maggie Lee Porterfield Weeks, his parents, Andrew Floyd Weeks, and Annie Ethel Anderson Weeks.

Mr. Weeks was a member of Taylor’s Chapel Baptist Church. He had worked construction for most of his life and specialized in Dry Wall Construction.

Mr. Weeks is survived by his son, Mike Weeks and wife Angela; grandchildren, Shelby Marquette and husband William, Anna Stratton and husband Jacob, Braxton Weeks; faithful companion, Kaia.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be 10:00 AM Saturday at Coleman Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

