Loretta Hughes Mathis, age 76 of Murfreesboro, TN, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 2, 2020. A native of Williamson County, she was the daughter of the late Archie and Ruby Peach Hughes. Mrs. Mathis was also preceded by her daughter, Florence Esther Mathis who died in 1986, and a brother Roger Hughes.

Mrs. Mathis is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, F. Murray Mathis; son, Archie Lee Mathis and his wife Kelly of Columbia, TN; grandchildren, Britain and Lily Mathis, Noah, Gracie, and Mathan Whitwell all of Columbia, TN; brother, David Hughes and his wife June of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Kay Lynn and her husband Roger of Dickson, TN; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Hughes of Murfreesboro, TN.

A private family funeral will be Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, with a private graveside at Evergreen Cemetery. Rev. W. D. Thomason and Dr. Gary Rickman will officiate. A Celebration of Life will be held at Third Baptist Church, Murfreesboro, TN at a later date.

Mrs. Mathis was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist church and also taught organ and piano. She was also a teacher of piano and cooking at Cason Lane Academy. Mrs. Mathis served as President of the Baptist Minister’s Wives Association, and was Office Secretary to the Executive Director of the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Dr. W. Fred Kendall.

