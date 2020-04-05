Dora Elizabeth Mallum Rivers, age 88 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on April 3, 2020, at her home, with her two daughters at her side. Mrs. Rivers is preceded in death by her parents, John Arthur Mallum, Edna Powell Mallum; E.E. Rivers and Jay Sain; her two sons Jeffery E Rivers and Stephen Arthur Rivers; Step-Mother Girlie Wilkins Mallum; Step- Sister Virginia Martin; and Step-Brother Herbert Wilkins

Dora is survived by her two daughters, Claudette Rivers Khym ( Bob) of Athens Alabama, and Sharon Rivers Baird(Mike) of Murfreesboro; Step-sister Faye Allen of Milton, FL; grandchildren, Joseph Khym (Christine), Jason Khym (Christen), Jacob Khym (Heather), Jill Smith, Jan Lemanski (Justin), John Cheesebrew (Meredith), Candi Sellers (Matt), Jeffery Rivers, Laurin Baird, Charlotte Baird, Crystal Kelley. Dora has 15 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Dora was a loving and incredible mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was also referred to as Mama, Meme, Aunt Dora, friend, hero, warrior, and survivor. She was everyone’s Earthly Angel and now she is our Heavenly Angel. She was adored and cherished by all who knew her.

While raising her children, Dora helped run the family farm, the Blue Ribbon Inn in Shelbyville, and the family business, C&S Company. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren by going to sporting events, religious celebrations, plays and concerts. Dora would rarely miss a family event or outing. Her super power was making friends and building relationships. Dora loved to use the weed eater and always had a can of Lysol handy.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, services will not be held. However, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date which will also be posted in the paper. Her pallbearers would have been: Joseph Khym, Jason Khym, Justin Lemanski, Jeffery Rivers, Jake Khym, John Cheesebrew III, Jay Kelley, Eli Sutton, JJ Khym, and EE Webb.

Woodfin Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lowes Bend Cemetery Fund, Reliant Bank, 314 Public Square, Centerville, TN 37033.