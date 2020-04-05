Local Dunkin’ Franchisee Group Gives Back to Front Line Responders

To help keep those on the front line of the COVID-19 health crisis running, local Tennessee Dunkin’ franchisee network Bluemont Group LLC started a community day every Friday, donating coffee and donuts to several organizations. The local organizations included multiple medical centers, fire departments, police departments, a COVID-19 testing center and a group of school bus drivers who were distributing meals to local students.

Throughout the state of Tennessee, Bluemont Group LLC owns and operates Dunkin’ 41 locations. To broaden the franchisee network’s impact, each Dunkin’ restaurant selected a local organization to deliver coffee and donuts to on Friday, including:

· Oak Ridge Police Department

· Knoxville Police Department

· Life Guard Ambulance Service

· Dalton Police Department

· Antioch Fire Dept and Urgent Care

· Murfreesboro Urgent Care Medical Center

· Parkridge Emergency Room

· Coffee County EMT

· Hamilton County Police

· AFC Urgent Care Chattanooga

· Parkwest Hospital

· Stone Crest Hospital

· Lafollette Police Department

· Lenoir City Hospital

· Knox County Detention facility

· Collegedale Police Department

· Cleveland Fire Department

· Blount Memorial Hospital

· Bradley County Urgent Care

“Everywhere we look, people are helping out in their local communities. We are honored to be a part of multiple communities across Tennessee and have the opportunity to give back to those on the front line,” said Margo Hughes, Bluemont Group LLC. “Front line responders all around the world are working hard right now to protect our communities, the least we could do was give them something to keep them running during these uneasy times.”

Recently, Bluemont Group also partnered with the March of Dimes of Knoxville to deliver coffee and donuts to the hospital staff at University of Tennessee Medical Center and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

As part of Dunkin’s ongoing efforts to help ensure the safety of guests and crew in light of the COVID-19 health crisis, all restaurants are limiting service to drive-thru ordering and carry-out.

