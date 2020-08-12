Lee Edward Puckett, age 51 of Smyrna died Monday August 10, 2020. He was a native of Nashville and was the son of the late, Joseph Depp Puckett and Mildred Beatrice Evans Puckett.

Mr. Puckett was a Christian and retired from Nissan. He worked as a medical courier after his retirement.

Mr. Puckett is survived by his wife of 29 years. Bridgette Puckett; children, Joseph Lee Puckett and wife Sabrina of Murfreesboro, Chase Alexander Puckett of Smyrna, Emma Terra Genice Kimble of Smyrna; granddaughter; Addison Lee Marie Puckett born August 13, 2020; sister, Norene Haley of Nashville; brother, Darrell Adair and wife Sharon of Murfreesboro; twin sister, Lisa Steffey and husband Garin of Smyrna.

Visitation will be 2:00PM to 6:00PM Sunday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 11:00AM Monday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Steve Slayton officiating, burial to follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

