Edna Darlene Windrow, age 61, of Rockvale passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Helen Windrow; two children, David Paul Patterson and Christy Leann Minor. She is survived by her partner of 20 years, James Thurman; her sons, Jonathan Curtis Minor (wife Megan) and Nicholas Minor; her daughter, Tiffany Lovett (husband Derrick); her grandson, Jonathan Curtis Minor Jr.; her grandson on the way, Easton Levi Lovett; and her brothers, Paul Wayne Windrow (wife Mae), Larry Windrow and Gary Windrow (wife Edith).

Visitation with the family will be Friday, August 14 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM with funeral service to follow at 5:00 PM.

