Mrs. Roxie Ann Grissett, age 59, of LaVergne, TN passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born in Henderson, KY. Roxie enjoyed a wide variety of things. She rode her 2000 Harley Davidson 883 Custom whenever she could. Roxie read Stephen King novels and watched scary movies. She loved all kinds of animals and would make quilts and knit.

Roxie is survived by her husband of 20 years, Keith Grissett; daughter, Christie McAdams of Hendersonville, TN; son, Terry Gish and his wife Katie of LaVergne; grandchildren, Alicia Davis, Gage McAdams, Ryleigh Gish, Raegan Gish, and Rhiannon Gish; siblings, Kenny Skaggs, Linda Wolf, Brenda Cobb, Barbara Hazelrigg, Diane Hutcheson, and Bubby McCormick; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and faithful canine companion, Sadie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Buck and Iona Overfield McCormick.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

