OBITUARY: Judy Elaine Wittwer Medders

Judy Elaine Wittwer Medders, age 80 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Saturday, February 10, 2024.

A native of Falls City, NE, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Opal Ball Wittwer.

Mrs. Medders was also preceded in death by her husband, Willie Edsel “Ed” Medders; a son, David Eugene Medders; a daughter, Vicki Brasher; brothers, Don, Joseph, and Edward Wittwer; and sisters, Dixie Shoemaker, and JoAnn Thompson.

Mrs. Medders is survived by sons, Jeff Medders of Murfreesboro, TN and Eddie Medders and his wife Sheila of Smyrna, TN, and a daughter, Wanda Martin and her husband John of Mt. Juliet, TN; ten grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Pastor Jeff Hollingshead officiating. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the Celebration of Life at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 on Monday, February 26, 2024, at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Pegram, TN.

An online guestbook for the Medders family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.

