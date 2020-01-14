Juan Carlos Garcia, age 50 of LaVergne died Monday January 13, 2020. He was a native of Mexico and was preceded in death by his parents, Matias Garcia, and Maria Campa Garcia. Mr. Garcia was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church and a lead foreman on many big construction jobs in the middle Tennessee area.

He is survived by his wife; Beatriz; children, Francisco Lugardo, Daisy Castillo and husband Patricio, Betsy Garcia, Carlos Garcia, Betty Garcia; grandchildren, Franky, Joaquin, Akaia, Tabetha, Trinity, Sebatian, Alison, Andres, Damian; brother, Rey David Garcia, sister; Elizabeth Garcia.

Visitation will be 4PM to 7PM with a rosary at 7PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral Mass will be 11AM Wednesday at St. Luke Catholic Church. Father, Phillip Halladay will officiate. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com