Mrs. Peggy Scheuers, age 64, formerly of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. She was born in Beaver Dam, WI to the late Marvin Graff and Delores Strehlow. Mrs. Scheuers organized sleep studies.

She is survived by her children, Amy Turner and her husband Daniel and Alan Scheuers; grandchildren, Noah Turner and Courtney Turner all of Murfreesboro, TN; and step-father, Wayne Strehlow of Waupun, WI.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.