Baby Yoda Coming to Build-A-Bear

Baby Yoda is coming to a Build-A-Bear near you.

In the next few months, Baby Yoda will make its debut at Build-A-Bear, reported Business Insider.

Since the launch of “The Mandalorian” on Disney Plus, fans have been seeking Baby Yoda merch.

“I’m excited to share we will be one of the first companies to provide the digital and internet phenomenon who is trending higher than all the presidential candidates combined,” Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John said during a presentation on Tuesday at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida reported Business Insider.

“It’s great, again, to be in business with best-in-class partners,” John said, adding that Build-A-Bear, Disney, and Lucasfilm worked quickly to make the Baby Yoda character a reality.

CoolSprings Galleria shared the news on Facebook saying, “Baby Yoda is coming to Build-A-Bear Workshop! We’ll keep you posted on when The Child has arrived to our location!

About Build-A-Bear

