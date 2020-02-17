Joseph Smith Parker, age 64 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Born in Pikeville, TN, he was the son of the late Harold Smith Parker and Nannie Lou Rogers Parker. Mr. Parker was also preceded by his wife, Cynthia Joy Bass Parker who died in 1991, and a brother Roger Steven Parker and sister, Vickii Parker.

Mr. Parker is survived by a son, Luke Parker and his wife Kristi of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Katie Parker Walker and her husband Justin of Brentwood, TN; grandchildren, Josh and Garrett Parker, and Grant and Heath Walker; one great-grandson, Landon Parker.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday at Hermitage Memorial Gardens with Kurfees Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Mr. Parker was a retired self-employed business owner, and was the former owner and operator of Plasti Fab.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network at tspn.org in memory of Mr. Parker.

