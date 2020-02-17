Irvin Kelton Harrell, age 74 of Murfreesboro, TN, formerly of Nolensville, TN passed away February 15, 2020. Born in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Raymond & Lera Harrell.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Omie Elaine Harrell; daughter, Lisa Diane Harrell; sisters, Betty Jean Adams, Mattie Johnson and Rachel Douglas; brothers, Raymond Lowe “Bud” Harrell, Jr., Harvey Lee Harrell, Johnny Richard Harrell and James Harrell.

He is survived by his sons, Michael (Melena) Harrell and Rocky (Jamie) Harrell; daughter, Kimberly Crouch; sister, Susie Mae “Doll” Harrell; grandchildren, Cody (Brittany) Harrell, Michael Harrell, Hannah Harrell, Jacob Harrell, Summer Harrell, Kelton Rietnour, Kambria Ritenour & Blaze McCrary; special friend & caregiver, Dawn Stanley and many loving nieces & nephews.

Graveside service will be held 11:00AM Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com