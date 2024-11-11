OBITUARY: John Walter Grogan

John Walter Grogan, age 59, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

John was the son of the late Carole Fay Grogan and Ernest Milton Grogan.

He is survived by his daughters, Hailey Grogan (Amanda) and Alexia Grogan; sister, Cindy Moody (Randy); brother, Kevin Grogan (Paula); and numerous friends who will hold his memories in their hearts.

A beloved family member, brother, friend, and adventurer, John leaves behind a legacy of love for the great outdoors, admiration for a good craft beer, and appreciation for classic cars.

A lover of nature, John could often be found spending time outdoors with his friends. He frequently spent time traveling various trails, hiking to waterfalls, or kayaking across the water (in one of his many kayaks). When not outside, John could probably be found enjoying a cold beer at one of his favorite local craft breweries or traveling to explore new craft breweries both near and far.

A celebration of John’s life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at Roselawn Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at Ten O’clock and services at Eleven O’clock. Friends and family are invited to share stories, raise a glass in his honor, and remember John’s life. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Nature Conservatory in honor of John’s love for nature and the outdoors. Donations can be made at www.nature.org

