OBITUARY: Sarah Marie Seagraves

Sarah Marie Seagraves, age 56, a resident of Smyrna, Tennessee, formerly of Columbia, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at her residence.

Sarah was born on June 7, 1968, in Maury County, Tennessee, and spent her childhood in both Maury County, Tennessee, and Gastonia, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Howard Cleveland Seagraves and the late Barbara Jean McNair Breedlove.

Known for her intelligence and academic dedication, Sarah excelled in her studies throughout her schooling. She spent much of her career in retail as well as taking on the role of primary caregiver for her mother during her illness, a role she embraced with deep commitment.

Sarah was an avid reader who found joy in quiet moments with a good book. A devoted sister and aunt, she especially treasured her beloved cat, Sweet Pea. Her gentle spirit and love for her family and friends will be remembered fondly by all who knew her.

She is survived by her sister, Rebecca “Becky” (Terry) Dawson of Culleoka, nephews, Brent Harden, Chad Dawson, Brad Dawson, and numerous aunts, uncles, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Howard Cleveland Seagraves, Jr. and her grandparents.

In accordance with her family's wishes, no public services will be held at this time. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

