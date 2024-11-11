OBITUARY: Grace Jordan

Grace Jordan, age 94, passed away at Parkview Meadow Assisted Living facility on November 5, 2024.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended Allen’s Chapel AME church.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Solomon and Lillie M. Tillage King; and husband.

She is survived by her sister, Doris Hosea.

A memorial service will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Jimmie Plumber officiating.

Special thanks to Parkview Meadow staff and all her friends that have been coming to visit her.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

