OBITUARY: John Gregory McIntyre

John Gregory McIntyre, age 54 of Murfreesboro, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at home following a brief illness with his father and sister by his side.

He was born June 4, 1969, and was a native of Corry, Pennsylvania and was the son of the late Patricia Ann Szymanski McIntyre and John Morris McIntyre who survives him.

John was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Morris and Pauline (Cordia) McIntyre of Corry, PA and maternal grandparents, Frank and Isabella (Drzozdowski) Szymanski of Erie, PA.

In addition to his father, John is survived by a sister, Kelly Lyn Palmer of Murfreesboro; a nephew Brandon Palmer and Brandon’s father, Rodney Palmer, both of Murfreesboro; two aunts, several cousins, and a host of other loving family and friends.

John was educated in Corry, Pennsylvania and graduated from Corry Area High School in 1988. After graduation, he served in the United States Navy for four years during Desert Storm. After returning from the Navy, he worked for several years as a welder in Erie, PA.

John enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and antiquing in his spare time. He was a member of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Murfreesboro.

A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 am Friday, July 28, 2023, at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Murfreesboro. Burial will be in Corry, Pennsylvania at a later date.

The family requests memorials be made to Caris Hospice, 242 Heritage Park Dr. Suite 101, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, or the charity of your choice.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the McIntyre family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

