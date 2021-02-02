Joan R. King, age 80 of Smyrna passed away peacefully on Friday January 29, 2021. She was born in Berea, KY and was the daughter of the late, Jack Vint and Geneva Stivers Vint. Mrs. King was retired from Union Central Insurance Company.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Jim King; children, Carl Douglas Roop, James Edwin Roop and wife Marsha, Robin Ann Fields and husband Tom; stepchildren, Phillip Laney and Lori Perry; four grandchildren, six step grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and two step great-grandchildren; sister, Constance Butler and husband Jack; brother, Michael Vint and wife Sherrie.

A private family service will be held at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com