Edmond Roger Schmolke, Jr. of Murfreesboro, TN went home to heaven on January 30, 2021.

He was born December 23, 1969 in Slidell, LA.

He was preceded in death by his loving stepfather, David John Busbee, who filled the role of father in his life and inspired him to overcome the many obstacles in his life due to Cerebral Palsy. He also inspired Edmond to go on to earn a 3rd degree black belt in karate, become a published author on Paleontology, complete two years of Bible College and to have successful careers in the family art gallery and as a medical clerk for the Department of Veterans Affairs in Murfreesboro, where he retired in 2020.

He is survived by his mother, Sandra Comeaux Busbee of Gallatin, TN; brother, William Schmolke and his wife Linda of Walker, LA; Uncle Dean and Aunt Kelly Comeaux of Gallatin; father, Edmond Schmolke of Slidell, LA; and numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, all of whom will miss his outgoing personality, sense of humor, determination to never have a handicap and his laugh.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.