OBITUARY: Jo Ann Robinson Payne

Jo Ann Robinson Payne of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 2 at her home, she was 84 years old.

A native of Jasper, she was the daughter of the late Reno Lee and Lucille Jarrett Robinson.

She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin; daughter Pamela Ann; and sons Eddy and Jimmy; and sister, Sandra Cofer.

She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Payne of Murfreesboro; brother Lamarr Robinson of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren Melissa (Brian) Risner of Mt. Juliet, Charles (Tamara) Jett of Jasper, Danielle (Tommy) Powell of Bell Buckle, Kristofer (Lindsay) Pelham of Eagleville, Ashley (Daniel) Leonard of Murfreesboro, James (Jennifer) Payne of Rockvale; 17 Great-grandchildren and 1 Great-great-grandchild.

A member of Crescent Church of Christ, she worked at NHC and was loved by her customers at TJ Maxx jewelry counter.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna, with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Darryl Lewis will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/