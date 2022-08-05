OBITUARY: William ‘Bill’ Henry Elmore

William “Bill” Henry Elmore, age 86 of Murfreesboro TN passed away on August 3, 2022 at St Thomas Rutherford after a recent injury and compounded by dementia.

He was born in Rockingham NC and served 20 years in the United States Air Force as a structural engineer and retired as a Master Sargent. He also retired after 15 years with MTSU where he was over the cabinetry shop. Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Donnie English and father, James F. Elmore; brother Bobby Elmore, wife, Jean Hockenberry Elmore, Betty Chrisman; and son, Joe Chrisman.

He is survived by daughters, Shawan Smotherman and her husband Billy, Tina Bishop and her husband Otis, and daughter-in-law Rita Chrisman, grandchildren; Paul Jones (Becky), Melissa Story, Wayne Jakes (Angie), Curtis Jakes (Cristie) Mac Chrisman (Shelbie) and Tyler Chrisman (Shannon); great-grandchildren, Connor Jones (Shelby) and Mason Jones, Reed Chrisman, Natalie, Rhett, Kylee, Adailee Saracho (Noah), Hannah Jakes, Devan Story (Nicci), Billie Jo Morris (Matthew) and seven great-great-grandchildren.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church with many friends. Very special friends from his church Steve Bugg, Lewis and Cherie Snyder, Ann Woosley, and Ms. Anthony.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 2:00 PM, Friday, August 5, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Glen Chrisman and Jeff Adcock officiating. Burial will follow in Fosterville Cemetery with military honors.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

