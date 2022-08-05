OBITUARY: June Lee

Mrs. June Lee of LaVergne, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022, she was 95 years old.

A native of Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late August and Elva Wood Swanson.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Lee; three sisters and a brother.

She is survived by her daughters, Lauri Watts and her husband Ricky of Nashville, TN and Linda Smith and her husband Jeff of Gastonia, NC; grandchild, Jason Watts of Nashville, TN, Devon Butner of Brownsville, TN, Jake Wynne of Oakridge, TN and Mac Wynne of Oakridge, TN; great-grandchildren, Samantha Watts of Nashville, Logan Watts of Nashville, TN, and Amanda Butner of Brownsville, TN.

Mrs. Lee was a member of Antioch United Methodist Church and was a retired bookkeeper with Weakley County Grain Company.

A visitation will be Saturday at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A graveside service will take place Sunday in Corinth Cemetery in Sharon, TN at 3:00 p.m. with Brother James Cole officiating. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

