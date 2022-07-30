OBITUARY: Janet Dunn

Janet Dunn, 83, of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away peacefully on July 21, 2022, surrounded for by family.

Janet was born, on October 4, 1938, in Jamestown, NY, to Mearl & Marion Galloway. On Nov.16, 1962, she married Cecil Barry Dunn in San Francisco, CA.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Ruth Farr, and brother, Howard Galloway.

Janet is survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Mike) Bartlett, sons, Jason (Jennifer) Dunn, Martin (Anita) Dunn and 7 grandchildren, Barry & Hayden Bartlett, Adam & Paul Dunn, and Joshua, Matthew & Cecilia Dunn.

Janet graduated from Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, FL. She attended business school earning an Associate’s Degree in Jamestown, NY. She used these skills in the medical field before becoming a full-time mother & homemaker.

Janet was always active with her church wherever she lived. At First Baptist Greenwood, AR she was very involved with the women of WMU often driving the ladies on outings. She was a member of New Vision Baptist Church of Murfreesboro where she enjoyed dominoes and lunch outings with her women’s group.

Janet was known throughout her neighborhood for her love of walking, outgoing personality and greeting any dog that crossed her path. In her younger years, she would often be found on the tennis court and loved to travel. Janet loved the ocean and taught each of her children & several of her grandchildren how to ride! She was still riding the waves in her late 70s. Most of all she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and other family members. She will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be Monday, August 15, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life beginning at 2:00 p.m. at all New Vision Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

