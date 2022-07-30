Saturday, July 30, 2022
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Adam Syharath

Adam-Syharath

Mr. Adam Syharath of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, he was 65 years old.

He was born in Vientiane, Laos to the late Khamoun and Khambong Syharath.

Adam enjoyed fishing near local dams for whatever he could catch. Nickajack Lake was one of his favorite spots. Adam was of the Christian faith.

Adam is survived by his children, Vixoune Syharath, Moe Syharath and his wife Valerie, Souriya Syharath, and Anna Valley and her husband Josh; grandchildren, Taylor, Sophie, Steven, Savanna, Alex, Kahlee, and Kaden; brothers, Souphone Siharath, Bouapsanh Siharath, and Somchanh Siharath; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, July 31, 2022 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 5:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

